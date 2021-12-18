Left Menu

Nadda takes out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haridwar

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a procession titled 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haridwar on Saturday.

BJP national president JP Nadda takes out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haridwar (Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a procession titled 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haridwar on Saturday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the 'yatra'.

Addressing a public gathering, Nadda said, "We have seen a new story of development in Uttarakhand. Earlier, when a passenger used to come to Uttarakhand, he used to get the one signal - one-way traffic. Now all roads are open 24 hours in BJP government." "The enthusiasm and euphoria that I see in Uttarakhand show that the people of Uttarakhand have made up their mind to bless the BJP again," Nadda said.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

