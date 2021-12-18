Left Menu

S.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

South Africa's high court will on Tuesday hear former president Jacob Zuma's request to appeal against a ruling that set aside his medical parole and said he should return to jail, his foundation said on Saturday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:16 IST
Jacob Zuma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
South Africa's high court will on Tuesday hear former president Jacob Zuma's request to appeal against a ruling that set aside his medical parole and said he should return to jail, his foundation said on Saturday. The court said on Wednesday Zuma should go back to jail after the 79-year old began medical parole in September. He is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

Zuma's legal team are appealing the ruling, as is the country's prisons department. "Judge (Elias) Matojane has indicated his intention to hear the application for leave to appeal on Tuesday 21 December," Zuma's charitable foundation said on Twitter.

Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence, triggering the worst violence South Africa had seen in years as his angry supporters took to the streets. The protests widened into looting and an outpouring of anger over the hardship and inequality that persist in South Africa 27 years after the end of apartheid. More than 300 people were killed and thousands of businesses were pillaged and razed.

The legal processes against Zuma are widely viewed as a test of post-apartheid South Africa's ability to enforce the rule of law, particularly against powerful, well-connected people.

