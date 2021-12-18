Left Menu

UP polls will be fought on issues of social justice, development: Anupriya

The upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be fought on the important issues of social justice and development, Apna Dal S president and Union minister Anupriya Patel said here on Saturday.The minister of state for commerce and industry also said the BJP and Apna Dal S coalition government has worked on these issues and people will once again hand over the power to the NDA.Addressing the Vijay Sankalp public at Mauranipur in the district, Patel saluted the great men and warriors of the Bundelkhand region and asked her party workers to fully gear up for the upcoming assembly elections.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:24 IST
UP polls will be fought on issues of social justice, development: Anupriya
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be fought on the important issues of social justice and development, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel said here on Saturday.

The minister of state for commerce and industry also said the BJP and Apna Dal (S) coalition government has worked on these issues and people will once again hand over the power to the NDA.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp public at Mauranipur in the district, Patel saluted the great men and warriors of the Bundelkhand region and asked her party workers to fully gear up for the upcoming assembly elections. ''In 2022, we have to open the account of our party on the soil of Bundelkhand also. Here too, the blue-saffron flag (the colours representing the Apna-Dal (S) and the BJP) has to be raised high,'' she said.

''Our party is continuously raising the demand for an OBC ministry on the lines of minority ministry for the development of the backwards. And I hope that our prime minister, who is always concerned about the development of the backwards and Dalit society, will fulfil this important demand,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021