UP polls will be fought on issues of social justice, development: Anupriya

The upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be fought on the important issues of social justice and development, Apna Dal (S) president and Union minister Anupriya Patel said here on Saturday.

The minister of state for commerce and industry also said the BJP and Apna Dal (S) coalition government has worked on these issues and people will once again hand over the power to the NDA.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp public at Mauranipur in the district, Patel saluted the great men and warriors of the Bundelkhand region and asked her party workers to fully gear up for the upcoming assembly elections. ''In 2022, we have to open the account of our party on the soil of Bundelkhand also. Here too, the blue-saffron flag (the colours representing the Apna-Dal (S) and the BJP) has to be raised high,'' she said.

''Our party is continuously raising the demand for an OBC ministry on the lines of minority ministry for the development of the backwards. And I hope that our prime minister, who is always concerned about the development of the backwards and Dalit society, will fulfil this important demand,'' she added.

