Left Menu

Integrated Complex for Finance dept to be named after former DMK leader Anbazhagan

Chennai, Dec 18 PTI The DMK government has planned to celebrate the birth centenary of party leader and former state minister K Anbazhagan in a grand manner. Despite his involvement in politics, Anbazhagan never withdrew himself from writing and wrote over 40 books on numerous topics since 1948.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:54 IST
Integrated Complex for Finance dept to be named after former DMK leader Anbazhagan
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI): The DMK government has planned to celebrate the birth centenary of party leader and former state minister K Anbazhagan in a grand manner. Chief Minister M K Stalin will rename the Integrated Complex for Finance Department at Nandanam here after the leader who has been closely associated with the Dravidian stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Apart from renaming the complex, the Chief Minister will unveil the former minister’s statue on the campus on Sunday, an official release here said on Saturday.

Popularly known as Perasiriyar (professor), Anbazhagan, a trusted friend of Karunanidhi, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai in March last year.

He was born in Kattoor village in Tiruvarur district on December 19, 1922. Despite his involvement in politics, Anbazhagan never withdrew himself from writing and wrote over 40 books on numerous topics since 1948. His family will be honoured for nationalising his books, the release said.PTI JSP BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021