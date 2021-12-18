Left Menu

Mayawati slams political rivals of putting hurdles in Ganga Expressway project during her tenure

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday accused her political rivals of putting hurdles in the eight-lane Ganga Expressway project, which was planned during her tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.Her comments came a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.The BSP government was making efforts to link the Purvanchal region of UP with Delhi through the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Noida to Ballia and address the problems of poverty, exodus and unemployment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST
''The BSP government was making efforts to link the Purvanchal (region of UP) with Delhi through the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Noida to Ballia and address the problems of poverty, exodus and unemployment. But then the Congress, BJP and the SP put hurdles and opposed it,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''After 10 years, when the elections are near, the Ganga Expressway is being split and its foundation stone is being laid. For how long will the public be deceived by such selfish politics? Alertness on the part of the public is necessary,'' she said in another tweet.

Built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, the six-lane Ganga Expressway will give a fillip to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

