UP: BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' to begin from Sunday

The BJP will on Sunday start its ''Jan Vishwas Yatras'' from six places in Uttar Pradesh and these will be flagged off by senior leaders of the party, including its national president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The yatras will start from Ambedkar Nagar, Mathura, Jhansi, Bijnor, Ballia and Ghazipur from, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said here on Saturday.

BJP national president J P Nadda will flag off the yatra after addressing a public meeting in Ambedkar Nagar, the birthplace of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Nadda will be accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kaushal Kishor. This yatra will end at Kakori in Lucknow after passing through Ayodhya, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki. The second yatra will be flagged off from Mathura by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will end in Bareilly after covering Aligarh, Etah, Mainpuri, Agra, Hathras, Firozabad, Kasganj, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit. Similarly, the third yatra will be started from Jhansi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and end in Kanpur after passing through Lalitpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat and Farrukhabad, the state BJP chief said. He said the fourth yatra will start from Bijnor with an address by former BJP national president and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It will pass through Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad and Sambhal before culminating at Rampur. Giving details, Singh said the fifth yatra will be started from Ballia by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and from there it will proceed to Mau, Azamgarh, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti. The sixth yatra from Ghazipur will be started by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. It will end at Amethi after passing through Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Sultanpur, Singh added.

