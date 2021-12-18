Pegasus row: Mamata Banerjee wants to spread jungle raj by not trusting constitutional institutions, says BJP

Day after the Supreme Court stayed probe by West Bengal government into the Pegasus matter, BJP said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to spread 'jungle raj' by not trusting constitutional institutions. Speaking to ANI today, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It seems that every time, Mamata Banerjee wants to spread jungle raj by breaching the dignity and not trusting the constitutional institutions."

"As everyone knows, Supreme Court is looking into the Pegasus matter. When the matter was being heard in the Supreme Court, it was recommended by the government to constitute a special committee and accepting this recommendation, the Supreme Court made a decision. A special committee was formed that is investigating the entire matter and will give its report on all aspects. But, Mamata didi chooses to violate the privacy of the proceedings of the Court," Bhatia said. "Special committee is constituted by the Supreme Court. Does she not have faith?" Bhatia asked.

The BJP spokesperson said this committee of Banerjee can write the report by using her pen. "Banerjee does this time and again. If you insult the Supreme Court, then the people of India will not tolerate it. You repeatedly accuse constitutional institutions of making unwarranted allegations. This time, you have shown that you do not have faith in the Supreme Court. It is strongly condemned by BJP," he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the two-member Inquiry Commission headed by former top court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, constituted by the State of West Bengal to investigate into allegation relating to Pegasus Spyware snooping case. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli while putting a stay on all the proceedings of the Commission also issued notices to the Commission.

The matter was listed today after the petitioner NGO "Global Village Foundation Charitable Trust" told the Bench that the Commission set up by the West Bengal was going ahead with the probe even when the apex court has constituted an independent expert committee to examine the Pegasus allegations. At the outset, the CJI asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the West Bengal government, "Mr Singhvi, what is this? Last time you gave the undertaking (that Commission will not go ahead with its probe). Again you started the inquiry?"

Singhvi replied that he had conveyed the need for restraint to the Commission and state government cannot control the Commission. To this, the Bench ordered, "We understand the state's predicament. Issue notice to all parties. We stay proceedings."

Earlier, the apex court was assured by the West Bengal government that the Commission will not go ahead with the inquiry. On October 27, the Supreme Court had constituted an independent committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran to probe into the Pegasus allegations. (ANI)

