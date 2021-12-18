New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL27 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY PM hails Adityanath with new coinage 'Upyogi'; Akhilesh says it's 'un-upyogi' Shahjahanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a new coinage UPYOGI or 'UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi' to praise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ''eliminating'' mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state. DEL30 UP-RAHUL-LD PADYATRA Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, says Rahul in Amethi, targeting PM Modi Amethi (UP): In his second visit to Amethi after the 2019 defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'Hindu versus Hindutvawadi' salvo.

DES33 PB-CHADUNI-2NDLD PARTY Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni floats party to fight Punjab polls, bats for opium farming Chandigarh: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political party to contest the Punjab Assembly polls next year and batted for opium farming in the state.

DES16 PB-AMARINDER Amarinder attacks Channi, Sidhu after Pakistani drone spotted near border Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Saturday took a swipe at incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu after a Pakistani drone was spotted near the international border and shot down by the BSF.

DES45 UKD-NADDA-ROADSHOW People shower flower petals at BJP leaders as Nadda flags off party's 'vijay yatra' Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off his party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound Uttarakhand with a roadshow in Haridwar with the pilgrimage town people showering flowers on him from roofs of their houses. DES39 HP-BHAGWAT RSS not govt's remote control, says Bhagwat Dharamshala (HP): The media portrays the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the government's remote control, but nothing could be further from the truth, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)