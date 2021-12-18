Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:23 IST
Disruptions in House are aberrations in democracy: Rajya Sabha Dy chairman Harivansh
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Disruptions in House are aberrations in democracy affecting the credibility and dignity of legislative institutions, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Saturday.

Addressing an orientation programme for journalists in the Parliament House complex, he said the media has every right to highlight these challenges of democratic institutions, but serious and constructive discussions of members should also get space.

He said it is very important to highlight the issues of public importance raised in the legislature, important recommendations made by parliamentary committees and constructive work done by members of Parliament to sustain public trust and confidence.

Harivansh said Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has time and again emphasised the need for effective use of precious parliamentary time to increase the productivity of the House and to restore public trust in parliamentary institutions.

He asserted that freedom is never absolute and freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions.

He highlighted that the media plays an important role in strengthening democratic institutions, saying it is a vital interface between Parliament and the people of the country.

Freedom of the Press is indispensable for the successful functioning of democracy, he noted.

Secretary-General P C Mody, OSD to Rajya Sabha Secretariat Mukul Pande and former Secretary-General V K.Agnihotri also addressed the gathering.

The two-day sensitisation programme for media persons covering parliamentary proceedings was organised by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in Parliament House Annexe today.

The programme was attended by over 40 journalists from various print and electronic media organisations.

