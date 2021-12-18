Restoring peace biggest challenge in BTR: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said restoring peace and normalcy in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has been the biggest challenge for the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)-led administration in BTR in its first year.

Peace is imperative for development and the government has been able to win the confidence of people in taking the narrative of growth forward, the chief minister said. Speaking at a programme here to mark the completion of the first year of the UPPL-BJP-GSP (Gana Suraksha Party) administration in BTR, Sarma congratulated BTR chief executive member (CEM) Promod Boro and his colleagues on the achievement.

Observing that the last year has been challenging for the BTR administration to restore peace and normalcy, Sarma said the BJP-led state government has been able to bring several militant outfits to the negotiation table and this has contributed to ensuring peace in the Bodo areas.

The people of BTR have also understood that peace is necessary for development and they have been equal partners of the territorial administration in ensuring that violence is a thing of the past in the region, he said.

Sarma also outlined various developmental activities in the BTR region, including implementation of several clauses of the BTR Accord like financial assistance to surrendered NDFB militants, making Bodo language an associate language of the state and initiatives for withdrawal of criminal cases against ex-rebels.

He has also appealed to the people of BTR to become self-dependent and urged the officials to run the administration in a corruption-free manner. Attending the programme as a special guest, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh said the BJP-led governments in the Centre, as well as the state, have been working with a new vision of development for the entire country, including the BTR.

She said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to explore the possibility of setting up a Railway coach factory in BTR.

Jardosh also spoke on the potential of Eri silk production in the Bodo areas.

Speaking on the occasion, BTR chief Promod Boro said his government is working overtime to ensure peace and security of the people while also promising 'Roti, Kapra aur Makan' (food, clothes and house) for all.

He added that initiatives have been taken to implement the clauses of the BTR Accord, and hundred per cent utilisation of central and state government schemes in BTR.

The chief minister also launched a Bodoland Milk Mission on the occasion, while Jardosh launched a Bodoland Textile Mission.

