Former BJP leader Arun Kumar Chibber joins Apni Party in Jammu

BJP leader Arun Kumar Chibber who quit the party last month joined the Apni Party Saturday and was welcomed by its president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, a spokesperson said.Chibber, who was the BJPs state publicity secretary, ended his 40-year-long long association with the party on November 27 alleging neglect of workers who gave their blood and sweat for the organisation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:31 IST
Former BJP leader Arun Kumar Chibber joins Apni Party in Jammu
BJP leader Arun Kumar Chibber who quit the party last month joined the Apni Party Saturday and was welcomed by its president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, a spokesperson said.

Chibber, who was the BJP’s state publicity secretary, ended his 40-year-long long association with the party on November 27 alleging neglect of workers who gave their “blood and sweat” for the organisation. Bukhari, a former minister, welcomed Chibber along with scores of his associates into the party-fold at a function here, the Apni Party spokesman said.

Bukhari attacked the BJP, alleging there was “development inertia” in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of J&K have at numerous times given their unwavering support to the national and regional political parties but the promises made with them were never fulfilled and requisite developmental works have mostly been carried out at snail's pace. “The public yearns for progress and good governance which regrettably is not visible on ground,” he said.

He said the Apni Party stands resolute in its demand for the restoration of statehood and dignity of the people and the government must initiate electoral processes in J&K without any further delay.

“The dignity of people of J&K needs to be restored as per their aspirations and the Central Government needs to resonate with the demands of people that should begin with the restoration of Statehood followed by elections,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

