69 pc polling recorded in 3rd phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan's Baran, Sriganganagar, Karauli

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:41 IST
Around 69 per cent polling was recorded in the third and final phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Baran, Sriganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Padampur panchayat samiti of Sriganganagar district at 77.52 per cent.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said that in the third phase, elections were held for 141 wards of seven panchayat samiti and their respective zila parishad constituencies.

He said 6.19 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the three districts. A total of 68.99 per cent polling was recorded in this phase.

According to the official, 64.35 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase and 68.57 per cent in the second phase.

Counting of votes for all the three phases will take place on December 21 at the district headquarters.

