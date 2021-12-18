Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot 'ghoshnajeevi', only making announcements for last 3 years, alleges BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:00 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot 'ghoshnajeevi', only making announcements for last 3 years, alleges BJP
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a 'ghoshnajeevi' and accused him of just making announcements for the last three years.

After laying foundation stones and inaugurating 2,512 projects on the third anniversary of his government on Saturday, Gehlot claimed that his dispensation has fulfilled 87 per cent of its announcements made in the last three budgets.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Poonia said the Congress in its 2018 manifesto had promised to waive the entire loan of all farmers, but now ''60 lakh farmers are waiting for the loan waiver''.

''Instead of fulfilling the announcements and promises, the chief minister is busy in making announcements and trying to save his chair. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a 'ghoshnajeevi'. He has only been making announcements for the last three years, but there is nothing on the ground,'' Poonia said.

The national convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also targeted the Gehlot government on its third anniversary. People are suffering due to the wrong policies of the government. The crime graph is on the rise and there is no fear among the criminals. Rajasthan has reached the first position in crime against women and is fifth in crime against children, he claimed.

''There is rampant corruption and the government talks about transparency in governance. The condition of the roads in the state is bad and the promises of complete loan waiver for farmers and unemployment allowance have not been fulfilled,'' Beniwal alleged.

Gehlot is busy saving the chair instead of working for the people, he alleged.

