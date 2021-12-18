Left Menu

Condemning the alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the culprits should be severely punished.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:05 IST
'Culprits should be severely punished': Arvind Kejriwal condemns Golden Temple incident
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the culprits should be severely punished. "The incident of sacrilege in Shri Darbar Sahib today is very sad. Everybody is in shock. This could be a big conspiracy. The culprits should get severe punishment," read Kejriwal's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place during evening prayers today when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar City, Parminder Singh Bhandal told ANI: "Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword and was escorted out by the Sangat people. He later died in an altercation." The man was later declared dead by officials.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

