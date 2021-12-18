Left Menu

Adityanath reviews preparations for PM's event

After returning from the temple, he held a meeting with top officials and gave instructions regarding the prime ministers programme and preparations for the fair.Local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi told reporters that women associated with various government schemes will turn up for the PMs event.

Adityanath reviews preparations for PM's event
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the venue for PM Narendra Modi's December 21 event here at Parade Ground. The prime minister will address around three lakh women on the occasion.

After inspecting the venue, the chief minister went to the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela. He also paid obeisance at a Hanuman Temple. After returning from the temple, he held a meeting with top officials and gave instructions regarding the prime minister's programme and preparations for the fair.

Local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi told reporters that women associated with various government schemes will turn up for the PM's event. Among them, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and those belonging to self-help groups are prominent, she said.

Joshi said the chief minister has given strict instructions to officials that women from different districts should be brought safely.

