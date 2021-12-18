Cong govt in Punjab bent on using ad-hoc appointees in police admin to target SAD: Cheema

The Punjab government was ''bent on using ad-hoc appointees in the police administration to target'' the SAD, the opposition party alleged on Saturday and urged the Election Commission to restrain the Congress dispensation from indulging in ''political vendetta'' in the run-up to next year's Assembly polls.

Shiromani Akali Dal's vice president Daljit Singh Cheema demanded that a regular police chief be appointed in the state.

''The Congress government appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyay as the new officiating DGP in the middle of the night on December 16 after replacing the incumbent IPS Sahota.

''It was done after a letter surfaced questioning the dispensation's resolve to implicate top SAD leaders including its president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in false cases,'' he alleged.

This appointment was done even as the Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to decide on the appointment of a regular DGP on December 21 and Chattopadhyay is not even among the candidates shortlisted for consideration for the top post, Cheema claimed in a statement here.

Cheema said the SAD was appealing to the poll panel to restrain the Congress government from indulging in ''political vendetta'' because it was ''bent on using ad-hoc appointees in the police administration to target the SAD''.

The Punjab government on Thursday night appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the officiating director general of police. He replaced senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Seeking to know from the Congress government what was the emergent need for appointing Chattopadhyay for four days only, Cheema said, ''This strengthens the hypothesis that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been championing the cause of the officer since long, is behind this appointment.'' ''It is also clear that the officer has been given the charge of acting DGP to implement the agenda of the Congress party,'' he alleged.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 14 had ordered registration of an FIR in connection with the leak of a letter written by ADGP S K Asthana, citing some legal hurdles in conducting reinvestigation in some drug cases against a senior Akali leader.

