Biden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 01:03 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC News reported https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/biden-address-omicron-variant-unveil-new-steps-help-communities-tuesda-rcna9263 on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Biden is expected to go beyond his "Winter Plan" with additional steps to help communities in need, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

