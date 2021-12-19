Left Menu

UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 01:15 IST
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

