UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 01:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.
"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)
