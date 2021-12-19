UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

