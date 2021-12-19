Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Final Chile presidential polls show leftist Boric edging ahead

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric has widened his lead in the final polls ahead of the Andean country's presidential election on Sunday, though the polarized race remains tight against ultra-conservative rival Jose Antonio Kast. Ahead of the run-off ballot, two private polls seen by Reuters showed 35-year-old former student protest leader Boric edging ahead of Kast, 55, a far-right lawyer who has defended the legacy of military dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Hong Kong candidates run in “patriots"-only legislative election

Adrian Lau is one of a very few independent candidates running in elections Sunday for Hong Kong's Legislative Council. The elections are the first since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law and a shake-up of the city's electoral system. The new system puts in place what the government calls an improved electoral system under the principle of "patriots ruling Hong Kong". All candidates must be approved by a national security vetting committee.

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost for President Tsai Ing-wen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-election-idUSKBN1ZA009 - re-elected by a landslide last year on vows to stand up to China.

Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown

The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly- contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday. All non-essential shops and services, including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms will be closed from Sunday until Jan. 14. All schools will be shut until at least Jan. 9.

Philippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

The feared death toll from a typhoon that battered the Philippines has risen to 31, officials said on Saturday, nearly triple the previous day's number as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people have been confirmed dead after being hit by falling trees and another 27 people are feared to have died as a result of Typhoon Rai, the country's disaster agency said in a statement.

Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday Sudan's stability and unity were in danger and called for a political agreement to safeguard the country's future amid mass protests against a military coup. Hamdok was speaking a day before more protests are planned against the coup carried out by military leaders on Oct. 25 and an agreement they announced on Nov. 21 to reinstate Hamdok, who had been under house arrest.

Top African cardinal in Vatican abruptly offers resignation - sources

Cardinal Peter Turkson, seen by some as a candidate to become the first African pope in about 1,500 years, has abruptly offered his resignation from a key Vatican department, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Turkson, 73, from Ghana, has been a key adviser to Pope Francis on issues such as climate change and social justice, and is the only African to head a Vatican department.

Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said. A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak, Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson's tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions about the future tone of the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern Ireland. It also added to a sense of turmoil in Johnson's Conservative government.

Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave

Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg, and London's mayor declared a "major incident" to help the city's hospitals cope. The number of Omicron cases recorded across the country hit almost 25,000 as of 1800 GMT on Friday, up by more than 10,000 cases from 24 hours earlier, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

