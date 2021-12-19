Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Florida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence

A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Capitol rioter to more than five years in prison on Friday on charges that he threw a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police during the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of government. The Department of Justice said Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the assault, which took place as Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Jury may weigh whether Ghislaine Maxwell avoided knowledge of Epstein's acts, judge says

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial may weigh whether the British socialite "consciously avoided" knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged encounters with teenage girls, the judge in the case said on Saturday. Maxwell, 59, faces eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges.

Sadness, anger for Amazon workers who died during tornado

Families and friends of six workers who died after a tornado tore into an Amazon warehouse expressed sadness and anger as they said final farewells to the victims in a series of vigils Friday. On Dec. 10, a barrage of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles (322 km).

'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% over the last month, and confirmed cases have increased 40% to a weeklong average of 123,000 new U.S. infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan

The U.S. Senate early Saturday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan, despite questions about the murder of a Black teenager by a white police officer when Emanuel was mayor of Chicago. The Senate approved Emanuel by a vote of 48-21 in a middle-of-the-night session, with three of Biden's fellow Democrats voting against his nomination.

U.S. senator gets vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions, in deal over envoy approvals

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will get a vote in January on his bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a deal struck with Democrats in which he agreed to lift holds on dozens of President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts. In the agreement reached early Saturday between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Cruz, the Senate will vote before Jan. 14 on Cruz's bill to place sanctions on the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline.

Citations over U.S. vaccine mandate could begin in early January

A U.S. federal agency on Saturday said it could start issuing citations to companies as soon as Jan. 10 for failure to comply with a nationwide mandate that they either vaccinate or test regularly for COVID-19, as a U.S. Supreme Court showdown over the policy looms. The announcement came one day after a U.S. appeals court reinstated the Biden administration policy that requires large businesses to verify employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

Kentucky rain turns more tornado survivors out of their homes

Jimmy Galbreath counted his blessings too soon. His home in Mayfield, Kentucky, was battered but not broken last week by a tornado, and the 62-year-old former scrap iron worker planned to keep living there. Then on Thursday rain soaked the state, with another downpour forecast for Friday into Saturday afternoon. As Galbreath watched, water leaked steadily into his kitchen, finding paths opened by two trees that had smashed into his house during the tornado.

U.S. Air Force says two crew supporting Blinken's foreign trip tested positive

Two U.S. Air Force crew members supporting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel last week to the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the airforce said. The new cases, which had not been previously disclosed, bring the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 traveling on Blinken's plane last week to three. On Wednesday, the State Department disclosed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/blinken-cuts-short-asia-trip-after-covid-19-case-among-travelling-group-2021-12-15 that a member of the press corps accompanying the top U.S. diplomat on the trip had also tested positive.

Minnesota ex-cop says she's 'so sorry' for shooting Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer on trial for fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright, broke down in tears on Friday as she testified to being deeply sorry for mistaking her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, which carry maximum sentences of 15 and 10 years respectively. Potter has said she thought she was drawing her Taser when she shot Wright in the chest with her Glock 9mm handgun on April 11.

