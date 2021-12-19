Left Menu

KMC polls: 10.86 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 AM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2021 10:54 IST
KMC polls: 10.86 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 AM
A voter turnout of 10.86 per cent was recorded in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections till 9 AM on a chilly Sunday morning.

A senior official of the State Election Commission told PTI that the polling process has been ''absolutely peaceful'' and no untoward incident has been reported from any of the 144 wards of the KMC.

Voting began at 7 AM in 4,949 polling centres with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security, and it will continue till 5 PM, he said.

The low turnout in the early hours is primarily because the weather was very chilly in the morning, the official said, adding that the polling percentage is expected to increase as the day progresses.

A total of 40,48,357 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to seal the fate of 950 candidates in the fray.

The SEC has declared 1,139 of the 4,949 polling centres as ''sensitive''.

State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya has said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.

A total of 23,500 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said.

More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

