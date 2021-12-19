Amit Shah offers prayers at Ganpati temple in Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple here on Sunday morning and prayed to the deity.

Shah performed 'aarti' and 'abhishek' at the temple and sought the blessings of God, an office-bearer from the temple trust said. The Union minister is on a two-day Maharashtra tour since Saturday.

On Sunday, he is slated to visit the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here and a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Talegaon in Pune. Shah will also attend the convocation of the city-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, and lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Pune Municipal Corporation.

He will also address BJP workers at a party congregation here later in the day.

