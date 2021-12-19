Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi greets Goans on Liberation Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives to liberate Goa from the Portuguese rule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:08 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"My wishes to the people of Goa on their Liberation Day. We salute the soldiers and martyrs who defeated the Portuguese during Operation Vijay (1961) to set Goa free," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

