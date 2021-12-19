Left Menu

Will have biggest victory margin, celebrating festival of democracy ahead of Christmas: Derek O'Brien on Kolkata civic polls

Exuding confidence in Trinamool Congress' (TMC) victory in the ongoing Kolkata Municipal elections, party MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said the people of the city are celebrating the festival of democracy ahead of Christmas.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:33 IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Exuding confidence over Trinamool Congress' (TMC) victory in the ongoing Kolkata Municipal elections, party MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said the people of the city are celebrating the festival of democracy ahead of Christmas. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, O'Brien said, "Just after Diwali and one week ahead of Christmas, we are celebrating the festival of democracy. People will bless us for the work we have done in the last 10 years. We will have the biggest victory margin."

Attacking the Centre, the TMC MP said,"The Prime Minister can go wherever he wants. Making promises and delivering promises are two different things. The Prime Minister is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises." A High-stake battle is underway between BJP and TMC to gain control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the civic polls on Sunday which will decide the fate of 950 candidates.Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP have fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. When BJP this time is mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers. All the attention this time has been drawn by TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Left and Congress who had fought the Assembly polls jointly have decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly none of the parties be it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor. The matter of security for conducting the KMC elections reached the door of Calcutta High Court to Apex Court. BJP sought deployment of central forces for the KMC elections citing that they do not have trust in the state police machinery.

However, the court turned down the plea for central forces. Following the interim order of the Calcutta High Court, KMC elections are being held this time without any central force. The State Election Commission informed that adequate security measures have been put in place. Besides Kolkata and West Bengal police, the state's armed forces are also deputed for the polling duty.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

