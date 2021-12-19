Left Menu

Other political parties have deliberately kept India poor: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed other political parties for "not being able to improve" the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:32 IST
Other political parties have deliberately kept India poor: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan in Delhi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed other political parties for "not being able to improve" the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor." He further said that the AAP improved the quality of these schools within six years.

"I am very new to politics and its just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi", he said while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan here today. He stated, "Within six years, we have improved the condition of govt schools and 2.5 lakh students have joined government schools leaving the private ones. 99.7 per cent results have come with the help of the same teachers."

He further added, "Even the govt hospitals and dispensaries were in bad condition which are now giving competition to the private ones". The CM has also assured the residents of Delhi that all treatments including the expensive ones will be free of cost in Delhi government hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021