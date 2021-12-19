Other political parties have deliberately kept India poor: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed other political parties for "not being able to improve" the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor." He further said that the AAP improved the quality of these schools within six years.

"I am very new to politics and its just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi", he said while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan here today. He stated, "Within six years, we have improved the condition of govt schools and 2.5 lakh students have joined government schools leaving the private ones. 99.7 per cent results have come with the help of the same teachers."

He further added, "Even the govt hospitals and dispensaries were in bad condition which are now giving competition to the private ones". The CM has also assured the residents of Delhi that all treatments including the expensive ones will be free of cost in Delhi government hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)