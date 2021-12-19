Left Menu

Yogi govt demolished legacy of 'cut, commission, corruption' in UP, says Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:45 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has demolished the ''legacy of cut, commission, corruption'' and "politics of danga (riots) and dabangs (musclemen)'' in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said the chief minister has ensured the safety and dignity of the common people by demolishing the ''den'' of goons.

He said the BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh is an era of ''iqbal'' (authority), insaaf' (justice) and Imaan (integrity)'' where inclusive development, security and prosperity of the country is of the ''utmost'' priority.

He alleged the ''dynasty'' is trying to dominate the democracy to protect the "3Bs'' -- ''brotherhood of balwayi (rioters) bahubali (strongmen) and beyimani (dishonesty)''.

The Adityanath government is determined to pursue its agenda of ''development with dignity", he said.

This determination is the guarantee of inclusive empowerment of all sections of the society, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

