Kerala has become hub of ideological killings of RSS, BJP members: BJP OBC Morcha President K Laxman

Condemning the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Kerala's Alappuzha district today morning, Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Sunday alleged that of late, Kerala has become a "hub of ideological killings of RSS and BJP members".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:05 IST
BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman . Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan in Kerala's Alappuzha district today morning, Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Sunday alleged that of late, Kerala has become a "hub of ideological killings of RSS and BJP members". "We are profoundly concerned about how the concerned authorities are handling the investigation and the safety of our leaders in general. In past years, Kerala has become a hub of ideological killings of RSS and BJP people," said Laxman.

"We demand an immediate investigation and strong action against the culprits by Kerala Government," he added. Renjith, an advocate by profession was also a respectable BJP candidate in the 2016 assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency, OBC Morcha Kerala state secretary, as well as a member of the BJP state committee.

BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly murdered at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in the Alappuzha district in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

