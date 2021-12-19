Kolkata civic polls: Crude bomb hurdled outside polling booth, one injured

Left Menu

Amid the ongoing Kolkata Municipal elections, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:11 IST
Visuals outside Taki Boys School, Kolkata (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing Kolkata Municipal elections, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Police sources, one Congress worker has been detained in connection with this crude bomb explosion. The man was identified by analyzing CCTV footage. The man belongs to the neighbouring ward and is being questioned by police, said sources.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called for peaceful voting. After casting his vote, Governor Dhankhar said, "Peaceful voting extremely important for people to vote without any fear. I told State Election Commissioner to make necessary arrangements for peaceful voting and to ensure no state intervention."

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

