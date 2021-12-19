Left Menu

Action to be taken in 24 hours if any TMC leader’s involvement in violence during KMC polls proven: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said if any party leader is found to be involved in violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC elections, strict action will be taken within 24 hours. The TMC had in the run-up to the polls also warned party candidates against using force during the elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:25 IST
Action to be taken in 24 hours if any TMC leader's involvement in violence during KMC polls proven: Abhishek Banerjee
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said if any party leader is found to be involved in violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, strict action will be taken “within 24 hours”. The TMC had in the run-up to the polls also warned party candidates against using force during the elections. “We don’t support any form of violence, and strict action will be taken within 24 hours if any TMC leader is found to be stopping the process of free and fair polls. I would request the media to come out with related footage and evidence (if available),” he told reporters after casting his vote.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the day, as a voter turnout of 52.17 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Sunday.

Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs were reported in Sealdah and Khanna areas of Kolkata, and police contingents were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, a State Election Commission official said.

Asked to comment on BJP’s decision to hold demonstrations across the state against the alleged violence, Banerjee said the saffron party is trying to “find an escape route” from imminent defeat.

“When votes will be counted on Tuesday, you will see the TMC has won and the BJP suffered a heavy defeat… They are just making excuses…,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

