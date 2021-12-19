Left Menu

7 held for desecrating Shivaji statue in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:50 IST
7 held for desecrating Shivaji statue in Karnataka
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people, who allegedly defaced the statue of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji here with black ink have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged on Friday, the police launched a manhunt and nabbed the prime accused along with six others.

The miscreants were apparently upset with the demand of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, a regional outfit fighting for the merger of Belagavi into the western state.

The accused have been charged with creating enmity between communities and conspiracy.

The alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj's statue caused a snowball effect with vandals targeting the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi following which Karnataka and Maharashtra locked horns yet again on Saturday.

While Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the untoward incidents and ordered action against culprits, his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to stop ''Kannada atrocities'' and the ''pervert mindset.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021