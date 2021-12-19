Left Menu

Will always be with you to fight injustice: Rahul Gandhi to media

The Congress leader has been accusing the media of siding with the prime minister and the ruling BJP and of not giving space to the voice of the opposition.Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice or violence against you, then I will always be with you in future, as I have been in the past, he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag PressFreedom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:51 IST
Will always be with you to fight injustice: Rahul Gandhi to media
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday pledged his support to journalists whenever there is any injustice or violence against them.

He talked about media freedom in a tweet where he shared reports about attacks on journalists in the country.

''Sad! Many media colleagues only show the face of only one person, suppress the voice of the opposition, and do not allow it to reach to the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?'' Gandhi said. The Congress leader has been accusing the media of siding with the prime minister and the ruling BJP and of not giving space to the voice of the opposition.

''Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice or violence against you, then I will always be with you in future, as I have been in the past,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag ''#PressFreedom''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021