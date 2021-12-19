Goa would've been liberated earlier had Sardar Patel lived longer, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday Goa would have been liberated earlier had Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, former Deputy Prime Minister of India, lived longer. The Prime Minister also recalled his recent meeting with Pope Francis and the contributions of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Addressing a gathering at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said, "31 Satyagrahis had lost their lives in the Satyagraha of Goa Mukti Vimochan Samiti. Think about these sacrifices, about heroes like Punjab's Karnail Singh Benipa. There was turmoil within them because, at that time, a part of the country was still under the control of the Portuguese, some countrymen had not got freedom even then. And today I will also take this opportunity to say that if Sardar Patel sahib had lived for a few more years, Goa would not have had to wait that long for its liberation." "Some time ago went to Italy and Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. His attitude towards India was overwhelming. I also invited him to visit India. I definitely want to tell you that what he said after my invitation. Pope Francis said - 'This is the greatest gift you have given me'. This is his love for India's diversity, our radiant democracy," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "The natural beauty of Goa has always been its hallmark. But now, the government here is empowering another identity of Goa. The new identity of the state is that it 'tops' in every field of work. Elsewhere, when the work starts or the work progresses, Goa finishes it." "When I see these achievements of Goa, this new identity being strengthened, I also remember Manohar Parrikar ji. He not only took Goa to new heights of development but also expanded Goa's potential. How honest the people of Goa are, how talented and hardworking they are...the country used to see the character of Goa within Manohar ji. How can one remain devoted to his state, his people till his last breath...we saw this in his life," the Prime Minister said.

On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on Sunday. The Prime Minister felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the function. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. He inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 650 crore in Goa. (ANI)

