Yogi's 'inswingers' unplayable for opposition parties: Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at rival political parties, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed nobody will be able to face the inswingers and outswingers delivered by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Extending the cricket analogy, Singh called Adityanath an all rounder saying that the CM has been able to control crime in the state while also working for its development.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:58 IST
  • India

Hitting out at rival political parties, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed nobody will be able to face the ''inswingers'' and ''outswingers'' delivered by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Extending the cricket analogy, Singh called Adityanath an all rounder saying that the CM has been able to control crime in the state while also working for its development. Addressing public here at the BJP's Jan Vishvas Rally, Singh said, ''Chief Minister Yogi has done wonders. It is a two-alphabet name, which puts fear in the heart of criminals. Earlier, they used to come out brandishing country-made pistols after the Sunset, but nobody dares do so today.'' Praising Yogi - the name literally meaning a practitioner of Yoga --, the union minister said the CM is bringing development to the state with all the grace of yogic poses.

He especially targeted the Samajwadi Party saying it will be made to do a ''headstand'' in the upcoming assembly election. ''I have seen Yogi Adityanath working. He is an all-rounder. He can bat, and when he bowls, he uproots the stumps --- be it against the SP, BSP or the Congress. Nobody is able to face his inswingers and outswingers,'' Singh said.

Singh said even developed nations like the US, Russia, China and the UK were not as successful in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic as India has been. The Defence minister blamed Pakistan for terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Pakistan is trying to break the country, to weaken it, and is sending terrorists from its soil, launching terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. We too have decided to give it a befitting reply and we are giving it,'' he said.

The minister also broached the subject of incursions in the bordering areas by China, without taking its name, and urged people to have faith in the country's leadership.

''There is another neighbouring country, I will not discuss much. But, as a Defence Minister, I urge you to have faith in us. We will not allow the country's head to bow down even if that means making a sacrifice. We should have faith in our Jawans.'' He said that earlier when India used to speak at international level, nobody would take it seriously. ''But, now when India speaks, the world listens, and acts on it,'' he said.

The union minister mentioned abrogation of the Article 370 -- that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- as one of the government’s achievements.

On construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, ''I admit that it is because of the judgement of the court. But, even God wanted the temple to be constructed only when there were BJP governments in UP and at Centre.'' Singh also claimed there was no more funnelling of government funds meant for public use. ''Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had expressed concern that of the 100 paisa sent from Delhi, only 15 reached the ground level due to corruption. But, this is not the case under Prime Minister Modiji.'' PTI NAV VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

