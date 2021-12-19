Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique, Hindutvavadi says all Indians have same DNA: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing the Hindu versus Hindutvavadi debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique and different while a Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said, "Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA."

Earlier on Saturday, he said that a Hindutvavadi could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges while a Hindu is one who takes crores along. Addressing a rally in Jagdishpur in his former Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress MP said the true meaning of a Hindu is that one follows only the path of truth and never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger.

Reacting to his comment on Hindus versus Hindutvavadi, Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Working President Alok Kumar said Rahul Gandhi pretends to be a Hindu but commits a mistake every time. "Congress has lost its way and Rahul Gandhi tries hard to pretend to be Hindu but commits a mistake every time," the VHP working president said.

"Rahul Gandhi needs a new writer. He says he is a Hindu but doesn't believe in Hindutva. This is like you are human but don't believe in humanity. Did he forget the number of bodies in the 1984 riots and how AICC people supported partition in 1947 and killings that happened later?" he asked. (ANI)

