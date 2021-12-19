Left Menu

EU commissioner warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST
EU commissioner warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost
  • Country:
  • Ireland

A European Commissioner on Sunday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to appoint a hardline Brexiteer to replace Brexit minister David Frost and said a refusal by the British to compromise was untenable.

"If the priority is simply to appease hardliners in [Johnson's] Conservative Party, I think we are in a very bad place," EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told Ireland's RTE radio when asked if Frost's replacement was likely to be a hardliner.

"If people [in London] are of the view that there will be no compromise, then there will be no progress and that's untenable," said McGuinness, Ireland's appointment to the European Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021