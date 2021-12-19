EU commissioner warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

A European Commissioner on Sunday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to appoint a hardline Brexiteer to replace Brexit minister David Frost and said a refusal by the British to compromise was untenable.

"If the priority is simply to appease hardliners in [Johnson's] Conservative Party, I think we are in a very bad place," EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told Ireland's RTE radio when asked if Frost's replacement was likely to be a hardliner.

"If people [in London] are of the view that there will be no compromise, then there will be no progress and that's untenable," said McGuinness, Ireland's appointment to the European Commission.

