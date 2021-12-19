Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Goa visit on Dec 21
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.
Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22. Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)
