Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Goa visit on Dec 21

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state. He will land at Dabolim Airport on December 21 and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.

Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22. Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022. (ANI)

