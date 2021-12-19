Maha minister compares roads to Hema Malini's cheeks, draws state women commission's ire
If they are not like Hema Malinis cheeks, then I will resign, the water supply and sanitation minister said, apparently targeting former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was an MLA from Jalgaon for several years.However, Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, took cognisance of the remarks and warned the minister of legal action if he did not tender a public apology.The commission has taken note of the comment.
Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil has kicked up a controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district to actor Hema Malini's cheeks, prompting the state women's commission to demand an apology from him. The video of Patil's remarks, which he made recently while addressing an election meeting for the Bodhwad Nagar Panchayat polls in the district, has gone viral on social media. During the speech, Patil asked his opponents to visit his constituency to see how good the quality of roads there is. ''Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign,'' the water supply and sanitation minister said, apparently targeting former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was an MLA from Jalgaon for several years.
However, Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, took cognisance of the remarks and warned the minister of legal action if he did not tender a public apology.
''The commission has taken note of the comment. If the minister doesn't tender an apology, he will have to face legal action,'' Chakankar said in a video statement.
