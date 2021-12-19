Manchin says he is a 'no' on Biden's domestic investment bill

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package. "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," Manchin said during an interview with Fox News Sunday. "I just can't. I have tried everything humanly possible."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

