Left Menu

NC condemns alleged sacrilege attempts at Golden Temple

The National Conference NC Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, and called for a thorough probe into the incidents.NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said these incidents are unprecedented in nature and have caused a lot of anguish among the Sikh community.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:18 IST
NC condemns alleged sacrilege attempts at Golden Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, and called for a thorough probe into the incidents.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said these incidents are unprecedented in nature and have caused a lot of anguish among the Sikh community. Dar also urged the people not to play into the hands of those ''who don't want brotherhood to prevail over all forces of obscurantism and evil that seek to divide us''. NC's Minority wing Organiser Sardar J S Azad also condemned the alleged sacrilege bids in the strongest possible terms and demanded a thorough probe.

A day after a man was killed for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of ''disrespecting'' the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village on Sunday morning.

Villagers and members of Sikh organisations clashed with the police personnel who tried to save the man, leaving three cops including a station house officer injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021