NC condemns alleged sacrilege attempts at Golden Temple

The National Conference (NC) Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, and called for a thorough probe into the incidents.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said these incidents are unprecedented in nature and have caused a lot of anguish among the Sikh community. Dar also urged the people not to play into the hands of those ''who don't want brotherhood to prevail over all forces of obscurantism and evil that seek to divide us''. NC's Minority wing Organiser Sardar J S Azad also condemned the alleged sacrilege bids in the strongest possible terms and demanded a thorough probe.

A day after a man was killed for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of ''disrespecting'' the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village on Sunday morning.

Villagers and members of Sikh organisations clashed with the police personnel who tried to save the man, leaving three cops including a station house officer injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)