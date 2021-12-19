Left Menu

Derogatory word used by me referred to my own community, not pundits: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday clarified that the derogatory word used by him referred to his own community and not pundits.

19-12-2021
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manjhi told reporters here in Patna, "I used the derogatory word for our community, not for pundits. If a misunderstanding has happened, then I apologize for that."

He added, "I have told members of my community that today crores of rupees are spent in the name of faith but poor people's welfare is not taking place. Earlier Scheduled Caste people did not believe in 'puja' but now a pundit comes to their house, refuses to eat but takes money." (ANI)

