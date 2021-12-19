New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL47 PB-2NDLD SACRILEGE Second man beaten to death in Punjab in 2 days over alleged sacrilege; 3 cops injured as they try to save him Kapurthala (Pb): A day after a man was killed for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of ''disrespecting'' the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village on Sunday morning.

DEL28 PB-GOLDEN TEMPLE LD-SACRILEGE SIT formed to probe 'sacrilege bid' at Golden Temple Amritsar: A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe an alleged desecration attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar even as police are trying to ascertain the identity of the man, who was beaten to death after the incident.

DEL52 PB-GOLDENTEMPLE-2NDLD CHANNI Channi visits Golden Temple after 'sacrilege' attempt, urges people to maintain clam Amritsar: A day after a man was beaten to death over an alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple here, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited the shrine on Sunday and said some ''inimical'' forces may be involved in it in view of the upcoming Assembly polls.

DEL49 UP-SP-2NDLD AKHILESH Adityanath getting my telephones tapped: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the conversations every evening. DES35 UP-PRIYANKA-LD WOMEN Our 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign forced other parties to talk about women: Priyanka Rae Bareli (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday accused rival parties of ignoring women, saying they started talking about them only after her party gave the slogan of ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' (I am a girl and I can fight). DES25 UP-LD-RAJNATH Yogi's 'inswingers' unplayable for opposition parties: Rajnath Singh Jhansi: Hitting out at rival political parties, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed nobody will be able to face the ''inswingers'' and ''outswingers'' delivered by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. DES18 UKD-RAWAT Rawat accuses BJP of taking credit for schemes launched during his tenure as CM Pithoragarh: Congress poll campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Sunday accused the BJP government in the state of stopping all developmental work in the state and taking credit for all the schemes implemented by the previous Congress government.

