Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL55 MEA-CENTRAL-ASIA LDALL DIALOGUE India, 5 Central Asian countries pitch for immediate humanitarian assistance to Afghan people New Delhi: Foreign ministers of India and five Central Asian countries on Sunday called for immediate humanitarian aid to Afghan people, renewed the demand for a ''truly inclusive'' government in Kabul and asserted that Afghan territory must not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist activities.

DEL37 PERSONNEL-PM-GOVERNANCE Govt committed to strengthening good governance: PM Modi on 'prashasan gaon ki aur' campaign New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government is committed to strengthening good governance that is ''pro-people'' and guided by ''citizen-first'' approach.

DEL47 PB-2NDLD SACRILEGE Second man beaten to death in Punjab in 2 days over alleged sacrilege; 3 cops injured as they try to save him Kapurthala (Pb): A day after a man was killed for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of ''disrespecting'' the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village on Sunday morning.

DEL40 INDIA-TAIWAN-FTA India, Taiwan holding talks on free-trade agreement, looking at setting up semiconductor hub New Delhi: India and Taiwan have started negotiations for a free-trade agreement and the setting up of a semiconductor manufacturing facility by a Taiwanese firm in India, in a significant step signalling their resolve to broad-base the overall bilateral economic engagement.

DEL49 UP-SP-2NDLD AKHILESH Adityanath getting my telephones tapped: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the conversations every evening.

DEL53 JK-POWER-STRIKE-ARMY J&K admin seeks army's help as power employees' strike affects essential services Jammu: The army has been deployed to restore essential services hit by the ongoing strike of electricity department personnel here, officials said Sunday.

BOM16 GA-2NDLD MODI Goa would have been liberated earlier had Sardar Patel lived longer: PM Modi Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Goa would have been liberated from the Portuguese rule much earlier had the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel lived for some more time.

BOM20 MH-MVA-SHAH MVA a punctured rickshaw with unsteady wheels which is causing pollution: Amit Shah, calls Sena betrayer Pune: In a scathing attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation as a ''punctured rickshaw'' whose wheels are going in three different directions and it causing only pollution.

CAL18 WB-LD ALL-KMC POLLS KMC polls: Sporadic violence mars polls, voter turnout 63.63 pc Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence including hurling of bombs at two booths and skirmishes between political workers marred an otherwise humdrum polling to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as 63.63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Sunday, when voting ended.

MDS16 KL-SDPI-BJP-LD ALL KILLINGS SDPI leader, BJP functionally killed in Kerala; 50 people in custody, says police Alappuzha/Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory orders by police on Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD4 SC-BAIL Courts can't lose sight of serious nature of accusations while considering bail pleas: SC New Delhi: An individual's liberty is an invaluable right but courts cannot lose sight of the serious nature of accusations while considering a bail plea, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside a Patna High Court order granting bail to an accused in a murder case.

FOREIGN: FGN21 VIRUS-UK-OMICRON Daily Omicron cases in the UK triple to more than 10,000; death toll jumps to seven London: More than 10,000 new Omicron cases have been reported in the UK in the highest daily surge so far, as the number of overall COVID-19 infections stood well above 90,000 cases. By Aditi Khanna FGN19 UK-BREXIT-MINISTER UK Brexit minister quits warning against 'coercive' COVID measures London: Brexit minister, Lord David Frost, has resigned as the man in charge of overseeing matters related to Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) amid opposition to ''coercive'' lockdown restrictions due to a surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. By Aditi Khanna.

