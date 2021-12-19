Left Menu

TMC appoints ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as national vice-president

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:05 IST
TMC appoints ex-JD(U) MP Pawan Varma as national vice-president
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) MP Pawan Varma as its national vice-president.

Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC. He was also a former Indian Foreign Service officer.

''Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect,” the party said in a tweet.

