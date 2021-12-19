Govt busy tapping Opposition's phones, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Left Menu

19-12-2021
Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government is tapping the phones of the Opposition. Speaking to the reporters here, Priyanka said that the government's work is to find solutions to the people's problems and stop the atrocities.

"What is a government's work? To develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities. Instead, this government is tapping the phones of the Opposition," she said. Asked about Rahul Gandhi's Hindutvawadi comment during his rally in Amethi on Saturday, she said that her brother has tried to show the difference between true and false religion.

"Hinduism teaches honesty and love amongst all. RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party members do politics in the name of religion; they aren't on the path of righteousness or honesty. Because they lie every day. Rahul Ji is just trying to show the difference between true religion," Priyanka said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again spoke about Hindu versus Hindutvavadi stating that while a Hindutvavadi could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges while a Hindu is one who takes crores along. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

