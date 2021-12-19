Left Menu

Power comes and goes but I remain the same, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday while unveiling the statue of Rani Chennamma at his constituency Shiganvi said that power comes and goes but he remains the same.

ANI | Haveri (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:21 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday while unveiling the statue of Rani Chennamma at his constituency Shiganvi said that power comes and goes but he remains the same. Speaking at the ceremony, the chief minister said "Winning is difficult but it's not an impossible task if everyone works together."

"It is your blessings that I am Chief Minister at present. I was Home Minister, Irrigation Minister and then CM. The position is not permanent, but I remain the same," Bommai said. Talking to people at Shiganvi, the chief minister said, "You have fed me, you have shown unconditional love. I don't have any more wishes. My wish is to keep this love forever."

"Power and position are not permanent. These don't stay for long but the love which you have shown towards me will stay for forever," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

