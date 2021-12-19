Channi declares annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra state festival
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday declared the annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra a state festival.
The chief minister also announced Rs 2.51 crore for the ISKCON temple in Ludhiana, an official statement said.
Addressing a gathering at the Durga Mata temple, Channi said the Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra would be celebrated as a “state festival” every year by the Punjab government.
On the Bhagavad Gita, the chief minister said the holy book helps give direction to one's life. The youth should imbibe the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and practise it in their lives, he added.
Channi said the Punjab government was developing a Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana research centre in Patiala.
Religious texts are the biggest sources of inspiration to guide us towards betterment of our lives, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP alleges illegal sand mining in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib
BJP found new allies in Amarinder and Dhindsa to promote divisive designs in Punjab: CM Channi
AAP continues its attack on Channi over 'sand mining' in his constituency
Amarinder slams Channi govt, says corruption up in past two months
Channi to approach Centre for opening of trade with Pakistan