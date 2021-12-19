Left Menu

Channi declares annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra state festival

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:38 IST
Channi declares annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra state festival
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday declared the annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra a state festival.

The chief minister also announced Rs 2.51 crore for the ISKCON temple in Ludhiana, an official statement said.

Addressing a gathering at the Durga Mata temple, Channi said the Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra would be celebrated as a “state festival” every year by the Punjab government.

On the Bhagavad Gita, the chief minister said the holy book helps give direction to one's life. The youth should imbibe the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and practise it in their lives, he added.

Channi said the Punjab government was developing a Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana research centre in Patiala.

Religious texts are the biggest sources of inspiration to guide us towards betterment of our lives, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021