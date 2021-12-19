Channi declares annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra state festival

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday declared the annual Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra a state festival.

The chief minister also announced Rs 2.51 crore for the ISKCON temple in Ludhiana, an official statement said.

Addressing a gathering at the Durga Mata temple, Channi said the Sri Krishan Balram Rath Yatra would be celebrated as a “state festival” every year by the Punjab government.

On the Bhagavad Gita, the chief minister said the holy book helps give direction to one's life. The youth should imbibe the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and practise it in their lives, he added.

Channi said the Punjab government was developing a Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana research centre in Patiala.

Religious texts are the biggest sources of inspiration to guide us towards betterment of our lives, he said.

