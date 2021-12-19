Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth Rs 955 crore in Gorakhpur.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:38 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates, lays foundation stone for several projects in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth Rs 955 crore in Gorakhpur. During the function organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Park located in the Ramgarhtal area, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects of the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) worth Rs 933 crore and Public Works Department and Rural Engineering Department worth Rs 22 crore.

The Chief Minister also distributed special tablets and other equipment to differently-abled children in the inauguration and foundation stone laying programme. Along with this, 100 handicapped motorized tricycles, 212 children with special wheelchairs, 316 children with hearing aids, 55 braille kits and 116 laptops were also distributed under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna.

Referring to the fertilizer factory and AIIMS, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 7, Adityanath said that farmers will be able to get fertilizer from this fertilizer factory in abundance, cheaply and at home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021