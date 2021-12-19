Left Menu

White House slams Manchin for 'sudden and inexplicable reversal' on bill

Updated: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST
The White House excoriated Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday for nixing President Joe Biden's social spending and climate bill in what it called a "sudden and inexplicable reversal" amid ongoing negotiations.

"The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up. We will find a way to move forward next year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

