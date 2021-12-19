White House slams Manchin for 'sudden and inexplicable reversal' on bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House excoriated Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday for nixing President Joe Biden's social spending and climate bill in what it called a "sudden and inexplicable reversal" amid ongoing negotiations.
"The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up. We will find a way to move forward next year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Plan India organise 4th national conference Plan for Every Child 2021 - Build Back Better with Girls
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to USD 2T bill: ''I can''t vote for it''
Biden signals Build Back Better may be delayed until next year
Biden says he is optimistic deal will reached on Build Back Better bill
U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ immigration proposal in Build Back Better bill