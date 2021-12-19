White House slams Manchin for 'sudden and inexplicable reversal' on bill

The White House excoriated Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday for nixing President Joe Biden's social spending and climate bill in what it called a "sudden and inexplicable reversal" amid ongoing negotiations.

"The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up. We will find a way to move forward next year," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)