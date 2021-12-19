Left Menu

SGPC holds 'Akhand Path' to express remorse at alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 22:50 IST
SGPC holds 'Akhand Path' to express remorse at alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday began an 'Akand Path' (uninterrupted recitation of the holy scripture) to express remorse over the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple here.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh was present at the start of the 'Akhand Path' at the Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

He said the alleged sacrilege attempt which took place on Saturday evening at the Golden Temple has caused deep mental and spiritual anguish to the entire Sikh community.

''The governments should expose the conspiracy behind this incident. If such incidents are not stopped, then the governments would be responsible for the deteriorating environment in the state,'' Singh said.

The SGPC president also condemned the attempt to allegedly commit sacrilege at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district.

An unidentified man was beaten to death in Kapurthala on Sunday after being accused of ''disrespecting'' the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021