PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:10 IST
Oppn rejects govt's invitation to leaders of 4 parties to resolve issue of RS MP suspension
The Opposition on Sunday rejected the government's invitation to leaders of four parties to resolve the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had invited leaders of four political parties for a meeting on Monday morning convened by Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal to discuss and resolve the stalemate over the suspension of MPs.

The Opposition parties have decided to meet on Monday morning to develop their joint strategy in Parliament during the last week of the Winter Session.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Joshi, said it is unfortunate that the government has invited only four parties and not all opposition leaders, who are unitedly seeking the revocation of suspensions.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, ''Monday morning STUNT from a government who do not want Parliament to function. Government calls leaders of the four Opposition parties whose 12 RS MPs have been arbitrarily suspended.'' ''Government leaves other 10 Opposition parties out. Failed stunt. All opposition clear: First revoke arbitrary suspension,'' he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

